HILLS, Nova Raelene Allison, daughter of Lesley and Jacob Hills of Burlington was born May 5 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Laura McLain of New London and Jeff and Sherry Cheney and Jessie Manes, all of Burlington. Great-grandparents are George A. McLain and Madaline McBeth of Danville, Linda and Bert Gould of Hillsboro and Louive Wilson of Keosauqua. She joins Katheryn Cheney, Emilia Mitchell, Haven Mitchell and Gabriella Hills.