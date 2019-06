Ruth Ebersole celebrated her 90th birthday June 8.

She has moved back to Mount Pleasant after living in the West Branch/Iowa City area for the past 40 years, and now resides at 1203 E. Haynes Court.

She is the mother of two children, Dennis Ebersole and Karen Richard. She also has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Her late husband was Delmar Ebersole.