Wedgwood jasperware first appeared on the market in the 1770s in England. Known for its distinctive white on color stoneware, Jasperware can be found in about 30 vibrant hues, including lilac, light blue, black, green, crimson, and cobalt blue, among others. The most recognizable Wedgwood jasperware color is pale blue, known as Wedgwood Blue. Certainly it is the most popular with collectors. Wedgwood was not the only potter producing jasperware, but his remains the most popular, and the most collectable. Jasperware was primarily decorative, although the author is given to understand that it could be used for utilitarian purposes as well.

Our artifact is white on cobalt, and dates to around 1900. The pattern is actually applied after the piece is dipped in a colored slip (watery clay that has colorant in it) and allowed to dry. Called “sprigs,” the clay body for the sprig is pushed into the mold, the back scraped flat, then released on a damp cloth pad. The green ware is lightly wetted with a brush, and the sprig is pressed lightly with another cloth pad to push out water and air. Slip may be used as an adhesive. Once the piece is ready, it is then fired, hardening the clay into a more durable form.

It is interesting to note that this form of jasperware was not Josiah Wedgwood’s first attempt at making and marketing a form of jasperware. An earlier version called "waxen white jasper" tended to come apart when fired. Consequently it was not very popular. It took a few more tries for Mr. Wedgwood to get it right, but when he did, the product took off. The designs featured various neo-classical scenes and themes, including everything from human figures, to cameos, and animals. The earliest pieces of Wedgwood jasperware are colored all the way through the clay, where the later pieces, such as ours, are only colored on the outside, as the slip/colorant was judged to be too expensive to color the inside of the pieces.

Our piece was purportedly owned by Mrs. C. E. Eastman, and was donated by Mrs. (Betty) Robert Lord, along with several other pieces of Wedgwood. Our collection also includes other examples of jasperware, some that are not as finely made as the Wedgwood pieces.

While our jasperware is not currently on display, we hope to display it at some point in the future along with the rest of our Wedgwood collection.

