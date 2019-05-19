ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH The Full Moon could set feelings afire. You might instinctively hold back rather than share. You could feel more together than you have as of late; however, confusion marks interactions at present. Tonight: Reach out for a loved one.

This Week: Eye the big picture Monday. Then you will know what to do.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Deal with a person directly. You know what you want and where you are heading. Just the same, a discussion with a friend might have you questioning which way you want to go. Tonight: Be a duo.

This Week: Another person's gesture is heartfelt. Respond accordingly.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Defer to another person who seems to have stronger feelings than you about a personal matter or key relationship. You could change your mind and surprise yourself later. Tonight: Having fun with a loved one.

This Week: Others cannot stay away from you. Enjoy.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22)HHH You could get a lot accomplished if you so choose. What is happening around you could cause a change of tune. Be more forthright in how you deal with a child or loved one. This person might be overly emotional, but he or she will calm down. Tonight: Get some exercise.

This Week: Pace yourself. Expect to do some networking

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Be more playful and upbeat. You could be tired from pushing as hard as you have. On top of your fatigue, an innate misunderstanding could come forward. The unexpected occurs when dealing with finances. Tonight: Fun and games.

This Week: You have difficulty settling in. Mid-week you finally land.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Stay centered and deal with a domestic or personal matter. Excitement surrounds an idea of yours. Do not hedge. Put this new idea through before someone changes their mind. Tonight: Order in.

This Week: Getting going could be difficult, but you will. You will even make up for lost time.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Speak your mind loud and clear. You might not be able to contain another person or keep this person from expressing his or her feelings. You easily could over-dote on someone, causing yourself a problem. Tonight: Hang out.

This Week: Ask questions Monday. Use the information you gain during the week.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You could have a problem, as you might have a tendency to go to excess. A misunderstanding could be the trigger to your emotional display. The unexpected impacts a partner or close loved one. Tonight: Say yes to an offer.

This Week: Others make quite an impression on you. Make it a point to let them know.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You smile with ease and feel more in control than you have for a while. You could be sitting on a minor earthquake. Deal directly with a conclusion, especially around making plans and/or feelings. Tonight: Let the party begin.

This Week: You roll into Monday, ready for nearly anything. Calm down some in order to make the most of the next few days.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You might feel compromised by a friend. As a result, you could decide to keep to yourself and think through the situation. Do not hesitate to ask for advice or get feedback. Tonight: Not to be found.

This Week: Reach out for a like spirit. You could be delighted by the interaction.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Your friendly ways draw several people toward you. You could be extremely busy keeping up with different sets of friends. Remember that you are just one person! Tonight: Only where there is fun!

This Week: You have the ability to get into the trenches, make new friends and accomplish a lot.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Pressure builds. You might resent being a role model or taking the lead. You will do whatever you want to do and nothing more. If you would like to take some time off to spend with an older friend or relative, by all means do. Tonight: Could go to the wee hours.

This Week: Defer to a loved one or partner. This person will appreciate the focus being on him or her.