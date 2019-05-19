House wrens are the enemy in his one-man struggle to maintain songbird nesting habitat.

What is there not to like about a house wren? After all, it is just another one of the legion of small brown birds hopping about your front yard, snapping off the occasional unwary bug or feasting on a selected seed. But don’t say that to John Carter.

The retired composing room employee from The Hawk Eye newspaper is an avid bird fancier wears his 89 years lightly, and is amiable regarding most things. However, he has this thing about the most common of the family “troglodytidaes.”

He dislikes them with a passion and is quick to list their character failings. Given a chance he will even summarily evict them from the numerous bird nesting boxes he has erected and maintains.

The animosity is nothing personal, but rather is centered on the wren’s nasty habit of evicting, harassing and even murdering the blue birds that Carter enthusiastically champions. Carter is a bluebird zealot who maintains a series of bluebird nesting “trails” along the roads and farmsteads north of town.

The bluebirds desperately need his help, because they are rapidly disappearing from our countryside. At one time, the species was among the most common of song birds and their melodious whistling was a sure sign of spring’s arrival.

But no more. There has been a 90 percent decline in the species' population, thanks largely to the competition for suitable nesting sites. And that is where Carter enters the picture.

He is among those birders who construct nesting boxes that mimic tree cavities. And throughout the nesting season, he patrols his 27 boxes making sure feathered squatters have not displaced his nesting guests.

Birds and their housing problems are just one of the outdoor projects clamoring for Carter’s attention since stepping away from The Hawk Eye. The yard of well-tended house on Flint Valley Drive boasts a dizzying array of bird feeders, nest gourds, whirly-gigs and even butterfly cages.

Carter explains this fascination with the nature lurking just outside our living room windows is probably rooted in a Huck Finn-style childhood growing up in Burlington’s Hagemann Avenue neighborhood.

“At the end of Hagemann there was sort of a pond that we called Farmer Glaiser’s hog wallow and we spent a lot of time there. There was also a rock quarry where we gathered,” he remembered.

“We had to chase the hogs out of the pond before we could swim in it and we always drank out of a spring running there. Then one day they put a fence around it and a sign saying ‘contaminated water.’ Come to think of it, we probably continued to drink out of it but none of us died.”

Carter went to school at Corse and St. John’s, and remembers the walk to school seemed to be uphill both ways. However, he survived school and graduated in 1948, and there followed a series of jobs. He worked for Burlington’s Hamilton Motor Co. and the Starr and Kimble Electric Co. wiring motors.

“I was also in the Naval Reserve and they tried to make a radio operator out of me but they didn’t have much luck,” he said. “But I was one of the best marchers they had.”

“I also worked for a chemical company in Lockridge and we were making weed spray that would kill anything,” he continued. “I knew it was dangerous and it was one of those jobs where you left your clothes on the back porch when you came home from work. I was glad to get out of there but obviously I survived. Probably because of all those days spent swimming in Farmer Glaiser’s hog wallow.”

Carter also worked at Case but his dream job was working in the press room at the newspaper. He made repeated application for a job but in those days preference was given to returning World War II veterans. However, in 1952, an opening finally occurred in the newspaper’s apprentice program and Carter grabbed it.

By then, he and his first wife — who Carter much later lost — had four children.

“Actually, I like to say we had three children and one ‘only’ child because that last one came 10 years later and was a real surprise,” he said.

Carter stepped away from the pressures of newspaper production in 1995 and initially discovered he had trouble adjusting to retirement.

“I found I was taking three days just to change the oil in my push lawn mower,” he said.

He tried filling his days with a variety of outdoor activity.

“I took up duck hunting but I was such a lousy shot that my dog gave up on me, and there were family day hiking trips in Colorado. Then I went to work part time at Birds Are Us, a store that sold supplies to birders," he said.

“I remember the store was then buying an oriole bird feeder that was popular. But the company stopped making them. I looked at the feeder and said ‘I can do that’ and began making them in my shop. I guess I made about 300 of them before I figured out I was making about 50 cents an hour building them."

Carter’s main outdoor activity soon came to be the wildlife that crowds around his home of 41 years. The very comfortable and organized house lot lies at the foot of a steep incline he calls “Cardiac Hill.”

At the top of the hill there is a small pond where Carter gained permission to place a wood duck nest on a pole in the middle of the water. On a recent winter day, he noted the nest box was damaged so he borrowed a very small boat to break ice and ferry himself to the nest.

On the return trip, the boat flipped, plunging Carter into icy, chest-deep water. After a prolonged struggle, he was able to reach the shore and recover the borrowed boat, but he realized he had been carrying his flip phone.

When he retrieved the sodden phone from a pocket, he opened it to find a message on the screen that said simply “did you call for help?” and then the phone died. John realizes he may have shouted for help but he reports, “I probably shouted a lot more colorful things when I hit the water.”

However, he has never been able to explain the mysterious message and the unanswered question still bothers him.

Carter shows little sign of abandoning his outdoor projects, but he realizes a time is fast approaching when tending his trail of bluebird boxes will become difficult. He is hoping that somewhere there is someone who will contact him regarding taking over the route.

He will supply the tools and the know-how, and the new bluebird aficionado will not be required to tend wood duck boxes in the dead of winter.

