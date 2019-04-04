ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You say what's on your mind. Don't push another person too far. You could be surprised by how he or she reacts. You could walk through this person's reaction. You might find that this person is more easygoing than you anticipated. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Gather more information. There's a lot going on behind the scenes that you prefer to ignore. You could find that the cost of a project or daily activity might be escalating before your very eyes. Tonight: Keep a secret just that.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You always exhibit energy and personality. At this point, you could be feistier than you have been in the recent past. Try not to fly off the handle. Use your insightful sarcasm effectively. Tonight: Choose your company and place.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Take your place in the limelight. Others seek you out and want your feedback. You might not realize how angry you are about a personal matter. Keep the restraint that you've had until now. Your anger could be more challenging than you initially thought. Tonight: To the wee hours.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You could be debating whether taking the lead on a matter that you feel strongly about is worthwhile. A friend cheers you on. Plunge in, knowing that this action works for you. Clear out a misunderstanding, but don't lose sight of the big picture. Tonight: Where your friends are.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You could feel pressured by a boss or authority figure who wants what he or she wants. One-on-one relating proves more effective in clearing out a misunderstanding. Your sense of direction helps forge an agreement with a partner. Tonight: Be part of a team.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Defer to an assertive associate or friend. This person has good ideas, but won't tolerate others playing devil's advocate. Try to grasp where others come from. You'll have a way of understanding some of the hot ideas kicking around. Tonight: Meet a friend for dinner.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Your effectiveness could be tested. You might not know which is the best way to proceed. You're smart enough to be able to test out different theories or explanations. Direct your energy toward the person who can make a difference. Tonight: Share with a key loved one.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Another person charges toward you and has an idea that works for them. Your way to get past a problem with this person will be to acknowledge how the approach works for the party in question; also, state your case. Tonight: Let the other party decide.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You could decide to head in a new direction. You have all the energy that you need to pursue a goal. If anyone blocks you, you're likely to lose your temper. Use care around your home, investments and a personal matter. Tonight: Indulge in a favorite game.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You see a situation far differently from those around you. You're willing to take a stand and manage a loved one or child with wit and emotion. Good feelings and caring flow back and forth. Your sense of caring and general friendship draws others. Tonight: At a favorite spot.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Stay in touch with your spending. It easily can get out of hand. Financial issues could cause a problem with a personal or domestic matter. Once you loosen the reins on your checkbook, you might go overboard. Tonight: Keep your budget.