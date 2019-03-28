Local luminaries will demonstrate painting talent — or lack of it — at inaugural event.

Gentlepersons, start your brushes!

The first annual Celebrity Battle of the Brushes will pack the Art Center of Burlington on Friday as five well-known locals try to keep their cool while slapping paint on canvas in the hopes of selling their result at the end of a timed period.

"It's a spin on our Battle of the Brushes that we've been doing for a while now," Heidi Merrick, artists market manager for BAC, said. "Instead of having well-known area painters paint a specific topic, it is well-known figures in town, people who have never painted before."

The contestants are Burlington mayor Shane McCampbell, Great River Entertainment's Amy O’Brien, Ivy Bake Shoppe owner Martha Wolf, Burlington Riverfront Entertainment assistant director David Kroll and radio personality Savanna Evans of 101.7 The Bull.

Those five will paint a ... masterpiece on a 16-by-20-inch canvas in front of a live audience. But the subject and theme are revealed just before the painting begins at 6 p.m.

"It's going to have a little different feel to it because the paintings probably aren't going to be the best paintings you've ever seen," Merrick said with a laugh. "But they're going to have celebrity artists helping them, giving them tips."

The celeb artists — who aren't allowed to touch any of the materials during the timed period — are James Walker Henry (McCampbell), Margaret Ertz ( O’Brien), Quriosity Garcia (Wolf), Craig Fleece (Kroll) and Cecile Houel (Evans).

"She's going to paint but she wanted her own artist," Merrick said of Wolf.

What, if anything, are the celebs doing to prepare?

"No one realized I have a degree from Truman University in sociology and psychology," Wolf said. "I'm going to psych my competition out."

Wolf said she'll also be seducing people with sweet treats.

"What I'm really doing is bribing people who are bidding," she said with a sly smile.

Her painting comes with Ivy Bake Shoppe goodies.

McCampbell said he's preparing by eating foods that promote creativity, such as eggs, bananas, salmon, dark chocolate, nuts and green tea. He said he's also poring over art by the greats — da Vinci, Van Gogh, Picasso, Michelangelo — and James Walker Henry.

"I'm reading my Bible in the Book of Genesis and getting 12 and 1/2 extra minutes of beauty rest each night," McCampbell said. "I'm locked and ready to roll, and I hope the competition doesn't take this whooping personally."

"Should I be practicing?" Kroll wondered aloud recently. "I don't think it would do any good."

We made no effort to expand research into this area by contacting the others, who likely were too busy woodshedding to talk to journalists.

"The celebrities are going to be auctioning off their painting to the crowd. The one who gets the most money wins," Merrick aid.

That money goes to the Art Center for operating expenses and the artist gets a trophy to take home to put in the middle of the dining room table.

Eric Pettit Lion will provide live acoustic music.

The Gallery Lounge will offer a cash bar of light appetizers, wine, and beer. Wolf will provide desserts and wonton crisps with hummus; Cobblestone Alley Catering is bringing Cheesy Chicken Sliders, tuna on croissant, cheese ball dip with crackers and charcuterie boards.

Lynne Lipper will supply fresh cookies.

Tickets are $15 — this event may already be sold out by press time.