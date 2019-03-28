2014 Steamboat Days headliner Jerrod Niemann performs at Memorial Auditorium this Saturday

Some things are actually better the second time around.

Nationally acclaimed, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann got a raw, wet deal in 2014 during his mainstage set on "Damp Tuesday" at the 2014 Burlington Steamboat Days, when a drooling sky kept the crowds away.

Niemann didn't draw enough people to fill the parking lot any deeper than a few rows of lawn chairs behind the VIP area, which is why he got the "Bo Bice washout day" Golden Mayfly award that year.

It's good that Niemann is coming back to town, because all those folks who stayed away in 2014 missed an outstanding performance by an outstanding performer.

Y'all can redeem yourselfs 8 p.m. Saturday when Niemann brings his national tour, "Tallboys and Short Stories" to Burlington Memorial Auditorium.

Niemann is a country music powerhouse with a whole bunch of country anthems. His 2010 debut album put out the platinum hit, "Lover, Lover," and gold-certified hit, "What Do You Want." His most recent album features the platinum No. 1 single, "Drink to That All Night," which also spun a remix with Pitbull.

"Jerrod Niemann is one of those artists that hit the country music scene with his own sound, and I remember the first time I heard his version of 'Lover, Lover' and was blown away," said David Kroll, assistant director of BMA and Burlington Riverfront Entertainment. "When Great River Entertainment reached out to us to partner with them on this show, we jumped at the opportunity to work with them and to bring a quality act like Jerrod to Burlington."

Niemann could make it on his songwriting talent alone: Stars including Blake Shelton, The Cadillac Three, Mark Chesnutt, Christian Kane, and Julie Roberts have recorded his songs.

As a singer and songwriter, Niemann has sold over 20 million albums and downloads.

If you like clever wordplay and attention-grabbing lyrics, Jerrod Niemann is your man.

"It's going to be a great show," Kroll said.

Niemann also appeared in 2013 at Old Threshers Reunion.

Tickets are $25 to $45 and available at Ticketmaster.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m., showtime is 8 at the Auditorium, 200 Front Street in Burlington. Call (319) 753-8111 for information.