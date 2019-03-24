Today

Auxiliary to the VFW 10102 will meet at 4 p.m. at 217 Washington St.

Burlington Lend a Paw food pantry will host packaging of backpacks for hungry Des Moines County children at 2 p.m. at James Madison School, 2132 Madison Ave. All ages and abilities are welcome. To volunteer, just show up or call Edna Smull at (319) 850-6756 or email lend-a-paw-pantry@bcsds.org.

Midwest Magic Special Olympics Team fundraiser basketball game against the Burlington Police Department starts at 4 p.m. at Burlington High School. All proceeds benefit expenses for the Special Olympics team. Tickets are on sale at both Burlington Hy-Vee locations and Hopefully Yours Thrift Store. Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for students, or $1 more at the door. Children under age 5 are admitted free.

Monday

End of the Month Meal with First Christian Church serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Keck Memorial Library, 119 N. Second St., will host Older, Wiser, Livelier Seniors Broken CD Picture Frame at 10:30 a.m.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Monday After School Programs: Library Animals from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sign up at the door to read to a special dog or cat. Bingo for all ages is 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will host Read and Play with The Family Connection at 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday

Brown Bag Lecture Series will host Joy Conwell discussing James Harlan at noon in the International Room of Chadwick Library at Iowa Wesleyan University, Mount Pleasant. Admission to the lectures is free. Attendees are invited to bring a lunch.

Danville Public Library, 102 N. Main St., will host a Lewellyn Quaker Museum presentation on Salem at 6:30 p.m.

End of the Month Meal with St. Mary’s Catholic Church of West Point serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Finding Your Roots free genealogy class is 1 p.m. at SunnyBrook at Fort Madison, 5025 River Valley Road. Theresa Liewer, Iowa Genealogical Society volunteer, will discuss DNA tests and other genealogy tools.

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host Step into Iowa HIstory: POW Camps in Iowa by Linda McCann at 2 p.m.

Keokuk AAUW will sponsor a free showing of “RBG” documentary at 6 p.m. in the Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., lower meeting room.

Step into Iowa History presentation on prisoner of war camps in Iowa during World War II is 2 p.m. at Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, presented by Linda McCann.

Wednesday

End of the Month Meal with Salvation Army serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House will host a free program at 6 p.m. in the Social Hall of the Student Union Activity Center, Iowa Wesleyan University, Mount Pleasant. John Liepa, professor and baseball historian, will give a history of baseball and explore myths about its invention. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a display of Liepa’s extensive baseball card and memorabilia collection.

H.J. Nugen Public Library, 103 E. Main St., will host bingo at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St. Anyone can eat free.

End of the Month Meal with St. John’s Catholic Church of Houghton serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Cooking Club: Strawberry Edition at 6 p.m., for ages 10 to 17. Participants will learn to make strawberry galette and strawberry lime slush.

South San Juan Wilderness Trek informational meeting is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Starr’s Cave Nature Center, for parents and students. There will be a time for questions. To learn more, call Des Moines County Conservation at (319) 753-8260.

Friday

Celebrity Battle of the Brushes is 6 to 9 p.m. at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. To learn more, visit artcenterofburlington.com.

Donnellson Public Library, 411 S. Main St., will start a two-part metal tooling class for seniors over age 55 at 1 p.m. Advance registration is required.

End of the Month Meal with Denmark Congregational United Church of Christ serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host Sunny Sunshine: STEM with Lee County Extension at 1 p.m.

Keosauqua Public Library, 608 First St., will have its Spring Bake and Book Sale from noon to 5 p.m., all proceeds benefiting the library.

Saturday

Bar Stool Open is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All money collected will be donated to West Point, St. Paul, Houghton, Denmark and Donnellson fire departments. To learn more, visit Phil’s Pub West Point on Facebook.

Bonaparte Library Dinner Theatre fundraiser is 6:30 p.m. at the former Harmony Elementary, 602 Eighth St., Bonaparte. Cost is $25 per person. All proceeds benefit the library. Reservations are required. Call (319) 931-2766.

Farmington Easter Egg Hunt for children up to age 12 is 10 a.m. at Indian Lake Park, 28163 Willow Ave. To learn more, call Alicia Rider at (319) 878-3706.

Keosauqua Public Library, 608 First St., will have its Spring Bake and Book Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, all proceeds benefiting the library.

Ribbit and Slither free program with Jennifer Anderson-Cruz, naturalist and herpetologist, featuring live reptiles and amphibians from Iowa is 10 a.m. at the Oakland Mills Nature Center. Registration is not required.

Sunday

Tri-State High School Art Competition awards and reception sponsored by Keokuk Fine Arts Council is 2 p.m. in the Round Room at Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St. Refreshments will be served.

Today

Divine Mercy Parish Musicians will present “The Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ According to John” by Victoria at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 700 Division St., Burlington.

Saturday

Nature’s Corner, 423 Jefferson St., will celebrate its 40th anniversary with 20 to 40 percent savings, a free tulip with purchase, and drawing for prizes.