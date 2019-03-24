It was the 1830s and the struggling river community of Burlington was boasting it could offer its new residents cheap land, commercial property and scenic vistas. It did not mention that it could also offer typhoid fever, small pox, diphtheria and ague.

Back then, the town squatted between river bluffs and up against a sometimes swampy river. In addition, the hamlet had a very relaxed view of public hygiene. It was an unhealthy place and too often a dream of a new life on the prairie ended in an oak box topped by six feet of Iowa sod.

But still the settlers came — lured by fliers that bragged “no case of fever or ague or bilious fever or any epidemic has ever originated in this country. Every physician settled in this country has been forced to resort to some other form of employment.”

However, the reality of the situation often came as a shock and an early arrival recorded his first impressions. “As we drew near Burlington, in front of a little hut on the river bank, sat a girl and lad — the most pitiable looking objects, uncared for, hollow eyed, sallow faced.

“To a mother’s inquiry, the captains said. ‘If you never seen that kind of sickness I reckon you must be a Yankee for that’s the ague and I’m afraid you will find plenty of it if you stay long in these parts.

“’They call it the Swamp Devil and it will take the roses out of the cheeks of those plump little ones of yours mighty quick. Cure it? No madam, you have to wear it out.’”

Ague was malaria, and it could sometimes be a quick killer, as recorded in 1838 by Burlington’s Iowa Territorial Gazette. In that issue, the paper recorded the passing of young James McKeel of the Lower Town.

“On Monday morning he was about the house as usual. In the middle of the day he was taken by a chill and the following night he was a corpse.”

The Lower Town was today’s commercial district along the river and it was especially deadly because the river environment was augmented by the filth of the pioneer community that carried the colorful title of “Turd Town.” It earned that nickname because of its streets ankle deep in night soils, garbage, and horse manure. Its alleys were even worse because they were often blocked by spoiled foods, butcher shop wastes, animal manure, broken crates and assorted detritus of an uncaring public.

But for the greatest accumulation of filth, an early town resident had to look no further than Hawkeye Creek – now vanished under concrete and tamed by channelization. It was a fetid stream that ran through town until entering the Mississippi and unruly drunks were often deposited in its filthy waters.

At times it seemed the river and the young community was working hand-in-hand to produce a public health nightmare second only to the legendary Black Hole of Calcutta. However, the city’s canny merchants were still able to claim a profit on the filth by offering for sale totally bogus medicines.

Timothy Mason’s Good Samaritan Drug Store prospered for years selling pills that are a “certain remedy for the prevention of ague, fever and typhus.” The inflated claims for these medicines were sarcastically noted by the Gazette Newspaper as being capable of either “creating an appetite in the most delicate stomach or used to physic a horse.”

Medical self-help books were also popular and Dr. Chase’s Receipt Book and the Household Physician explained how to doctor both men and animals as well as how to make chocolate jelly and head cheese.

Burlington’s welcome mat for pestilence and plague was not pulled until 1850 when a virulent cholera epidemic arrived from New Orleans. In that Gulf city it had been claiming up to 200 lives a day.

The town had marked the epidemic’s upstream progress for some months. But when the steamboat, Grand Turk, pulled into Burlington in the winter of 1849 with 11 sick and four dead, the local medical community realized their worst fears had arrived.

Local doctors strongly urged the town clean itself up but such draconian solutions to the problem were largely ignored and the sale of Timothy Mason’s pills soared. In the spring of 1850 more boats were arriving from the South and carrying the dead and dying onto the levee. There were also reports of bodies tossed overboard or buried on Big Island.

By mid-summer, cholera had tightened its grip of the river town and between July 4 and July 23 of that year, sixty persons died. But now deaths were no longer confined to the Lower Town because many members of the merchant elite – including Mary Schramm and Mary Prugh – fell to the disease.

In a feeble attempt to counter the disease, a sanitary committee was formed and lime sprinklers were recruited to dust the levee and gutters and cleanup squads worked the Lower Town. The consumption of brandy and whiskey was discouraged and farmers were advised to avoid Burlington altogether.

Doctors were frantic and all sorts of cures were tried. Vinegar, sweet syrup, peppermint and asafetida diluted in wine were suggested and tried.

By late summer, it was believed that the disease had run its course and citizens were bold enough to attend the offerings of a traveling circus. For some, it proved an unwise move as the disease still lurked and was to claim the life of James Gardner Edwards, founder of the Hawk Eye Newspaper.

Cholera returned to the city again in 1855 and in 1866. However, the death rate was greatly controlled because the medical community had learned that sanitation was the best method of combating the illness. However, Tim Mason continued to do a brisk business with his pills.