WEST BURLINGTON — Obesity is the next topic in Great River Health System’s Healthy U educational series.

Michael AbouAssaly will present the program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the Blackhawk Room at Great River Wellness Plaza, 1401 W. Agency Road, West Burlington.

AbouAssaly is a family physician and medical director of Great River Medical Center’s Operation Transformation weight-loss program.

Healthy snacks will be available. The registration deadline is Tuesday, March 26. Visit GreatRiverHealthSystem.org/events or call (319) 768-3300.

One in three people in the U.S. is obese. Heart disease, stroke, hypertension and type 2 diabetes can be associated with being excessively overweight.

Great River Health System to host Parkinson’s program

WEST BURLINGTON — Parkinson’s Update, a program for people with Parkinson’s, their loved ones and others, is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Great River Health System’s Wellness Plaza, 1401 W. Agency Road, West Burlington.

The program will include information about treatments including deep-brain stimulation, medication and surgery, and research, and

end with a 30-minute demonstration of Great River Health Fitness’ Delay the Disease exercise class for people with Parkinson’s.

A Denmark, Iowa native, Royce Woodroffe, will present the update. Woodroffe is a fifth-year neurosurgery resident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and a member of the design team for an intradural spinal cord stimulator, Iowa Patch 2.0.

Registration is required by April 1. Call (319) 768-4191. The $7 fee includes a box lunch.