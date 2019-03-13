Thursday

Creating Peace, Healing and Community will host a free showing of “The Genesis of Exodus,” about immigrants from Central America at 6 p.m. at Burlington Public Library’s Meeting Room A. To learn more, visit www.peacehealingcommunity.com.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will show a movie at 6 p.m.

West Burlington Schools Parade of Bands Concert is 7 p.m. at the high school gym, 408 W. Van Weiss Boulevard. Admission is free.

World Travelogue Series will present Martin Darrah’s “Egypt to Gibraltar: A Mediterranean Adventure,” at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St. Admission is free.

Friday

Houghton Knights of Columbus will host a Lenten Fish Fry from 5 to 8 p.m. at the K of C Hall, 413 Main St., Houghton. All proceeds fund KC projects and causes such as the vocations fund.

Mount Pleasant Veterans Hall, 300 W. Monroe St., will host The Troubadors, Stan and friends on stage at 6:30 p.m. Chicken, catfish and shrimp will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit club for military veterans.

Saturday

American Legion Auxiliary Soup Supper is 5 top 7 p.m. at Father Schramm Hall, Dallas City, Illinois. All donations collected with go towards the annual high school scholarship for an Illini West High School senior.

Donnellson Public Library, 411 Main St., will host History Round Table at 1 p.m.

Eagles Club, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will host All Day Bingo today. Food, coffee and desserts will be available. First session starts at 9:30 a.m. Second session starts about 1:30 p.m., with $300 jackpot each session. There will be no bingo March 17.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue will host a Pancake Supper and Bingo Night with supper from 5 to 7 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Community Center. All freewill donation proceeds will go to the fire department.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host a Dr. Seuss Party at 1 p.m. with themed games, crafts and snacks. The event is free and open to all ages.

Kiwanis Shamrock Shuffle is 10 a.m. at Crapo Park. To learn more, visit 2019 Kiwanis Shamrock Shuffle on Facebook.

Lockridge Lions Club annual Soup Supper will be serving from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lockridge Community Center. An auction starts at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit Lions charities.

PAW Animal Shelter Can Drive is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of every month in the SCC West Burlington parking lot. The drive accepts refundable bottles, cans and glass. To learn more, visit pawfortmadison.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade is 10:30 a.m. in downtown Fort Madison, starting on Fifth Street and ending at Horan’s Cabaret.

Take Away Hunger is scheduled today at Messiah Lutheran Church. To volunteer, call (319) 752-0958.

Sunday

Biggsville, Ill., American Legion will host a spaghetti dinner at 11:30 a.m. at the Biggsville Community Building for a freewill offering. All proceeds will go toward sending a young man and woman to American Legion Boys and Girls State in June.

Morning Sun St. Patrick’s Day Dinner is 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center, serving beef and noodles, corned beef and cabbage and more, for a freewill donation with all proceeds going to roof repair on the RFD museum. The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. To learn more, call (563) 260-3904.

Mount Pleasant High School Band Concert is 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Community High School, 2104 S. Grand Ave. Admission is free.

New London VFW, 802 E. McKinley St., is having a St. Patrick's Day Dinner, serving corned beef, cabbage and Irish potatoes from 4 to 7:30 p.m. or until gone. Cost is a freewill donation. All proceeds will be used to support New London High School scholarships.

***Happs Highlights***

Thursday

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host bingo with early bird games at 6:30 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m.

Friday

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve cod fish dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Dave & Brenda will be playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Steve’s Place, 852 Washington St., will serve whole catfish with choice of two sides for $9.50, with full menu also available from 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at Steve’s Place, 852 Washington St. with corned beef and cabbage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., and drink specials. Meal cost is $7.

Des Moines County Democrats Public Forum is 9 a.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., followed by a meeting and off year caucus at 11:30 a.m.

Kelly O’ Shea’s Shamrock Pub, 609 S. Main St., will have St. Paddy’s Day celebrations, opening at 8 a.m. for a breakfast buffet, and then at 11 a.m. with a pre-party, including $2.50 Bloody Marys and canned beer, and serving corned beef and cabbage all day. To learn more, call (319) 752-9187.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve a chicken buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. Hitman will be playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

St. Patrick’s Day Dance is 1 to 3 p.m. at the Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St., with Country Unlimited playing. Donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome.

The Leprechaun Stroll, 17 Vendors Event and Bake Sale fundraiser for Youth Ministries is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SS. Mary and Patrick Church Hall, 502 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington. Lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

