IOWA CITY — Students named to the University of Iowa fall 2018 Dean's List include:

Argyle: Carleigh Cass

Burlington: Mikaela Ackerman, Weston Bietz, Jace Bloomer, Andrea Campbell, Gabriel de Sagun, Emmerson Fuller, Parker Hanks, Matthew Hoffman, Mandy McDonald, Grant Rheinschmidt, Kaytlyn Roberts, Ian Rowland, Marshall Rupe, Amy Schulz, Natalie Spear, Amanda Tatti, Lexis Saddell, Jocelyn Williams, Abigail Williams-Yee, Alexandra Zelenski, Elizabeth Zippe.

Danville: Autumn Blain.

Donnellson: McKenzie Krehbiel, Kaylie Wilson.

Fort Madison: Rebecka Aigner, Alexandra Grabowski, Conrad Hellman, Emily Kelly, Shelby Mutter, Lauren Pothitakis, Justin Rempe, Grace Scott, Eva Smith, Emily Wolf.

Keokuk: Madeline Berner, Christina Koethe, Madeline Berner, Christina Koethe, Camiran Sadeghi, Sydni Skinner, Makayla Stair, Eric Westby, Avery Wilson.

Keosauqua: Courtney Banks, Emily Jester.

Mediapolis: Kyra Johnson, Abigail Lippert, Monica Samples, Haley Thie.

Montrose:Jasmine Benson, April Burgess, Wesley Weirather.

Morning Sun: Christopher Gregorie.

Mount Pleasant: Benjamin Canby, Alexandra Davis, Aliya Davis, Tyler Davis, Jacob Feldmann, Chi-anna Glaha, Laura Hult, Jonathan Ita, Cameron Keomanivong, Joshua Larson, Kayla Leichty, Abbie Liechty, Allison Lowe, Jacob Lowe, Le Luu, Delaney McDowell, Elissa Monteiro, Naomi Nguyen, Kailey Peterson, Colby Potts, Sophia Situmeang, Lauren Stewart, Ryan Swails,

Matthew Situmeang.

New London: Gabrielle Mueller, Morgan Oliver, Kenadi Schulte, Hannah White.

Stockport: Callum Beebe.

Swedesburg: Chimaera Randall.

Wapello: Ethan Everhart, Jennifer Woods.

West Burlington: Adam Johs, Alexandra Moad, Matthew Shoemaker.

West Point: Abigail Boeding, Melanie Meierotto, Maria Vonderhaar.

Wever: Lydia Mabeus, Megan Wilson.

Winfield: Grace Edwards.

Yarmouth: Abigail Coates, Katherine Coates.