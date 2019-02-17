Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: President’s Day. Sites closed.

Tuesday: Braised liver and onions, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, banana.

Wednesday: Chili with beans, confetti coleslaw, corn muffin, orange wedges, yogurt.

Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, broccoli cauliflower raisin salad, frozen yogurt.

Friday: Beef shepherd’s pie, mixed green lettuce salad, dressing, corn, lemon bar.