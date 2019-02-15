ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You might be more emotional than you realize. An a.m. upset could color your day. Keep your daily priorities in mind. For you, family and home star in your life. Use your energy to complete a project. Tonight: Go for cozy.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH No matter what goes down, you'll speak your mind. However, later in the day, you could be angry at yourself for doing so. Nevertheless, why get into a tizzy when another attitude or approach might work? Tonight: Out and about.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Possessiveness emerges in a discussion about you and another person. Offer your talents and financial status. Assure yourself and the other party that what you both have is unique. Don't let insecurity weave its way through what could be an important conversation. Tonight: Work through an edginess at TGIF.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH No matter where you go or what you hear, feelings run high. Some people express upset around the workplace or in public. You could be taken aback by all the emotional fireworks. You find a friend quite pushy. Try to roll with the moment. Tonight: Enjoy newfound popularity.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH You know more than you choose to share. Whether you or an associate expresses irritation or anger at a difficult situation makes little difference. Tame your response, then work on the issue at hand. Unexpected news heads your way. Tonight: Let your energy funnel into the night.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH If you hit a disagreement, reach out for associates or friends. The problem is that the other party's logic seems far-fetched. Feedback could be more important than you realize. Keep your eye on the big picture. Tonight: Hook up with friends.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Be willing to take the lead. Others respond well to your style and ways. You can ask for an important errand or project to be completed. Meanwhile, the other party thinks that he or she heard music. This person will follow through, too. Tonight: A partner clearly expresses what he or she wants from you.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Someone close to you might be more combative than usual. You could get into a squabble or simply smile to yourself, knowing that this, too, will pass. Your schedule might have some unexpected twists and turns. Adjust. Tonight: Don't allow another person's mood to get to you.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH One-on-one relating works well today. Clear out an impending conversation that might worry you. You can expect a strong reaction from the other party. Listen. Share. Understand where others are coming from. Tonight: Dance away tension.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH A child or new friend could suddenly decide to test his or her limits. You might not understand what's going on, but you have no problems saying "no." To come up with a good solution, brainstorm with the opposition. Tonight: Go with a loved one's suggestion.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Know when to pull away and not argue. A family member or pet decides to act up, and you have little to no control over the situation. Focus on what you can do and accomplish. Without your reaction, the situation will die down quickly. Tonight: Play it low-key.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Your caring evolves with a heartfelt project or a child. You find that the more you do, the deeper you feel. Be careful about a snide remark. Refuse to allow it to trigger a problem. Tonight: TGIF!