Blue Bell’s seasonal flavors have been spot-on in the past year.

Last summer, Blue Bell debuted its sweet-tart key lime mango tart ice cream, and last fall, fans went nuts for the Christmas Cookie flavor.

Most of us are still putting away our holiday decorations, but Blue Bell has announced its latest limited-release flavor: Mardi Gras King Cake.

Mardi Gras is still two months away, but the flavor will be hitting stores this week. Blue Bell says this flavor was originally available in Louisiana and Alabama, but this year, it decided to expand distribution to all markets where Blue Bell is sold, in part because after a Louisiana grocery store posted about the flavor, Blue Bell lovers all over the country reached out to the Texas-based ice creamery to ask where they could get it.

It’s a cinnamon cake-flavored ice cream with pastry pieces and a green cream cheese swirl, topped off with candy sprinkles.

Visit Blue Bell's website to see which stores near you sell the ice cream.