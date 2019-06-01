Now in its 17th year, Roosevelt Summer Sundays continues an Ames summer tradition of free outdoor concerts at Roosevelt Park.

Local and regional bands take the stage each Sunday evening from June through mid-August at the park, which is located at the corner of Ninth Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

The concert season kicks off today at 7 p.m. and features Sumpin’ Doo, a blues/Motown group, featuring Iowa Blues Hall of Fame members Gil and George Davis.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

In case of rain, the location may be moved to The Annex, 130 S. Sheldon Ave.

In the event of inclement weather, a change of venue announcement will be made by 5 p.m. on concert day.

Check the “Roosevelt Summer Sundays Concert Series” Facebook page for announcements.

Concertgoers are asked to stay in the public park while attending the concerts. The western boundary is marked by signs, beyond which is The Roosevelt, which is private property.

Parking is available on the side streets surrounding the park. Please do not park in The Roosevelt parking lot.

2019 Schedule

June 2 — Sumpin’ Doo — Blues/Motown/funk

June 9 — Franklin and Friends — Folk/blues/country

June 16 — Exit 113 — Rock from Elvis to Led Zep

June 23 — James Biehn Band — Blues

June 30 — Vinyl Vagabonds — Roots rock/soul

July 7 — Great Caesar’s Goat — Americana

July 14 — Fred Gazzo and Jason Danielson — Jazz

July 21 — Bob Dorr — Rock/blues

July 28 — Awful Purdies — Folk

Aug. 4 — Raw Earth — Fife and drum/world percussion

Aug. 11 — Fred Love Explosion — Americana; Fat Sky — Jazz/funk

Aug. 18 — Ducharme-Jones Band — Americana/roots rock