The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight for new pingpong tables installed at Roosevelt Park and donated by Ames resident Steve Fisher.

The event will begin at 7 p.m., immediately preceding the Roosevelt Summer Sundays Concert Series first concert of the season.

Roosevelt Park is located at the corner of Ninth Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Fisher, along with members of Ames City Council, the Ames Parks and Recreation Commission, and Friends of Roosevelt Park, will make brief remarks before cutting the ribbon and officially opening the pingpong tables for play.

“These permanent ping pong tables are a wonderful amenity for park users, and we appreciate the generous donation,” said Keith Abraham, Parks and Recreation director. “Steve shared with us that he had enjoyed outdoor pingpong tables in other places when he traveled, and he wanted to bring that opportunity to his neighborhood in Ames.”