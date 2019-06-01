It’s not just live music in the park. It’s also a happy hour for a good cause.

Ames on the Half Shell is an outdoor concert series held each Friday night in June. Proceeds from Ames on the Half Shell go, in part, to fund community projects sponsored by the Ames Jaycees and, in part, to support the Ames Park and Recreation Youth Scholarship Program.

All events are 5 to 8 p.m. in Durham Bandshell Park. Admission is $5, drink tokens for beer are $4, and tokens for water and soda are $1.

Food vendors are also on site with food for sale.

The concerts are family friendly, and children are welcome when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Friday, June 7, brings Ames-based band, Vinyl Vagabonds, to the Bandshell stage.

The upbeat R&B, funk, soul and roots rock group features Mook Bascomb as one of its lead singers.

“Mook’s classic alto voice is one to fall in love with over and over again, delivering both lead and harmony backing vocals with authenticity and joy,” the band stated on its website.

“Co-lead singer Jeff Hart’s love of music and seemingly limitless energy flows forth in both his vocal performance and harmonica playing.

“Guitarist Kent Johnson not only drives the band with his funk-oriented rhythms and stark blues-rock leads, his is the crucial third voice in the three-part vocal harmonies that accentuate much of V.V.’s song list.

“We boast a very groovy rhythm section as well. Bassist Sean Ryan and drummer Todd Cumming keep it rocking steady for all the high steppers and hip shakers that can’t help but get out on the dance floor. The V.V. instrumental mix is always enhanced by the great players they bring in on keyboards and/or saxophone, rounding out their extremely bluesy and soulful sound.”

Ames on the Half Shell schedule:

June 7

Vinyl Vagabonds

Food vendors: The Traveling Pig and Burgers on the Fly

June 14 — Family Night

Jake Doty and Hawk McIntyre

Food vendors: Carlos Quesadillas and Culver’s Ice Cream

June 21

Burnin’ Sensations

Food vendor: Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ + Brew

June 28

Saucy Jack

Food vendors: Finley’s Curbside Beastro and Sweet Treats Homemade Ice Cream