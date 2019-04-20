It seems a little early to be thinking about Christmas, unless you are Larry Sloan.

Sloan, owner of The Talent Factory in Nevada, has nothing but Christmas and the possibility of getting one of the best Christmas shows around to come to his theater during the 2019 holiday season on his mind right now.

“Tonic Sol-fa is famous for their beautiful Christmas songs and the incredible harmonies,” Sloan said. “They come annually to the larger cities, like Des Moines, but we thought that it would be such a great deal if we could get them to come to Nevada this year, and they agreed. Their Christmas shows are always a sellout.”

Even though Tonic Sol-fa has agreed to come, that doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. The Grammy-award-winning a cappella group is so popular at Christmas time, because of the limited amount of dates for shows during that season, that the group must have a flat fee to agree to come.

TSF has been to The Talent Factory three times already and will be back for a fourth time May 4. At other times of the year, Sloan explained, they perform on a “door sales” agreement.

“However, because the Christmas shows are so popular and there is such a limited time frame they are available, they rightfully ask for a ‘flat fee’ (on holiday shows),” Sloan said.

The “flat fee” price tag, with overhead and entertainer fees, will be around $10,000. Sloan said if he could get $4,000 of that fee covered by sponsors, he is confident The Talent Factory can cover the rest of the balance.

He’s looking for businesses or organizations that would be willing to sponsor TSF.

“Their shows are always outstanding musically, as well as engaging,” Sloan said.

And of the Christmas show, “It’s an incredible and heartfelt show.”

For businesses that can help sponsor this show, Sloan would offer tickets equal to 45 percent of the contribution.

“So for every $1,000 invested, the business would get $450 worth of tickets,” he said.

In addition, sponsorship would include the following:

• The sponsor’s name will be prominent in all advertising (posters, media and social media).

• The sponsors will have a large screen ad in all shows in 30 days prior to the concert.

• Product signage placement in lobby and theater.

• The largest sponsor will have top billing (largest) in all advertising.

• The first sponsor(s) to sign will have first choice of seats. Groups can be seated together.

Sloan believes a bigger company helping to sponsor the show could make it a great Christmas party for employees and/or gifts to their special customers.

“Also, they’d have the benefit of contributing to an activity that will be remembered for years to come by the community, and employees and customers of their businesses,” he said.

Most importantly, there’s not a lot of time to think about this.

“We need to sign the contract prior to the Tonic Sol-fa show on May 4 (at The Talent Factory), where we can offer a special ‘early bird’ deal to those who attend the May 4 show for the Christmas show, if it is indeed going to happen.”

Sloan hopes to hear from any companies or interested parties as soon as possible. He can be reached at (515) 975-7553 or by email at Larry@iowatalentfactory.com.

Other great shows coming up this year at The Talent Factory:

• Angus Khan AC/DC tribute concert

Special Guest Hack Sabbath

Saturday, May 25, 7 p.m.

• Carpenters Once More tribute concert

Friday, May 31, 8 p.m.

• Neil Diamond Tribute, The Diamond Image

Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m.

• Elvis Rock N Remember Tribute W/ Joseph Hall

Friday, June 7, 8 p.m.

• Dani Lin, Psychic Medium and Empath

Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m.

• Johnny Rogers, Buddy & Beyond, 50s

Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m.

• Talent Factory Regulars

Tribute to The Red, White & Blue

Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m.

• David Scott, I Am Mr. Showtime, Comedy

Saturday, July 13, 7 p.m.

• 4-One Quartet Gospel Quartet

Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

www.iowatalentfactory.com.