Country musician Mason Ramsey will host Iowa State University’s annual singing competition, Cyclone Voice, on Thursday, April 11. The event will feature 15 ISU students vying to become the next Cyclone Voice.

Doors will open by 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union. Admission is free and open to the public.

Ramsey first rose to prominence in 2018 when a video of him yodeling in a Walmart went viral.

The 12-year-old sudden sensation has since released his first EP, “Famous,” featuring the popular and acclaimed single of the same name, as well as his renowned rendition of the classic Hank Williams song, “Lovesick Blues.”

Ramsey has collaborated with many other artists since his rise to fame. He opened for Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane this past December and is currently out on his own headlining tour.

Ramsey will host the annual singing competition, introducing the show and each of the student performers. He will also perform a short music set during the judges’ deliberations, before the 2019 Cyclone Voice winner is announced.

Thirty ISU students participated in the April 1 Cyclone Voice preliminary competition and the judges selected 15 finalists to move on to the final competition. Those finalists include:

• Raia Arbisi, Junior — psychology, Rockford, Ill.

• Andersen Coates, sophomore — architecture, Cedar Rapids

• Dylan Ehlen, senior — finance, Belle Plaine

• Sam Fletcher, senior — mechanical engineering, Huxley

• Emma Heyen, freshman — speech pathology, Council Bluffs

• Collin Hillinger, Sophomore — mechanical engineering, Sioux City

• John Hoelzer, senior — mechanical engineering, Paw Paw, Ill.

• Antonia McGill, sophomore — psychology & women and gender studies, Plano, Texas

• Conor Nolan, sophomore — MIS, West Dundee, Ill.

• Kennedy Plowman, senior — speech communications, Adair

• Konrad Powell, graduate — horticulture, Fort Dodge

• Krishna Rangarajan, sophomore — aerospace engineering, Plainsboro, N,J,

• Brandon Thomas, sophomore — design, Ankeny

• Alli Weaver, senior — journalism & political science, Waterloo

• Nicholas Yeo, senior — MIS, Ames

The free event is sponsored by the Iowa State University Student Union Board, a student-run programming board that organizes cultural, recreational, educational, social and entertainment activities and events throughout the academic year.