The Iowa State Memorial Union has unveiled two student art displays — the Apex exhibit and the Focus Grant exhibit — and will hold a joint reception on Wednesday, April 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate and introduce them.

Recognition of Focus Grant recipients and excerpts from performance grants will begin at 6:45 p.m. in the Pioneer Room. Juror’s remarks and awards for the Apex Exhibit will immediately follow in the Gallery.

Apex is an annual juried exhibit held at the end of the year and will be on display through May 5 in the Gallery. Forty-one works by 31 artists were chosen by juror Julia Franklin, professor of art at Graceland University and 2018 Iowa Arts Council fellow.

It is the final annual student exhibit of the school year and features the cream of the crop in drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, printmaking, metals, woodworking and mixed media.

Students can apply for Focus Grants, which provide funding for creative projects done outside the classroom. The culmination of the students’ work is featured at this annual exhibit held in the Pioneer Room.

This year 24 students received funding for visual and performance pieces, and the exhibit showcases the visual art component of the program.

Media includes painting, textiles, apparel, woodworking, metals, digital animation and mixed media, and the artwork will be on display through May 1.

The performing arts students wrote a musical, filmed a comedy troupe and experimented with lighting for a theater performance.

Some of the highlights this year include luxury flatback chairs, experimental printmaking on handmade paper made from the bark of Dirca Mexicana shrubs, and a mixed media series paying homage to female African-American singers.

The Iowa State Memorial Union is located at 2229 Lincoln Way in Ames on the ISU campus. The Pioneer Room and Gallery are on the third floor.