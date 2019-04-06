The April Gathering of Artists will be held at the Northcrest Community, 1801 20th St., Ames, on Tuesday, April 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Artists and art enthusiasts of all types are invited to meet other artists, get feedback, get inspired and have fun. The events are free and open to all. Refreshments will be provided.

There are a number of public spaces where various mediums of art are on display at Northcrest Community, most notably the Main Dining Gallery. Much of the art comes from the residents, but local and regional artists are also invited to display in the space. The artist on display in the Main Dining Gallery during the gathering will be Justin Rogers, a Des Moines photographer.

Ronnie Lindeman, social coordinator at Northcrest, is proud of the way the arts are included in the everyday life there.

“In addition to the visual arts, many performances are held at Northcrest Community for the enjoyment of the residents and staff,” Lindeman said. “Musical and theatrical productions, both large and small, are offered multiple times a month both in our Health Center, as well as the Independent Living areas. Soloists up to multiple person bands and theatrical troupes offer their skills for the enlivenment of all concerned. The arts are alive and thriving at Northcrest Community.”

The Gathering of Artists is hosted by the Ames Community Arts Council and is made possible with the support of the city of Ames Commission on the Arts. For more information about participating in or hosting a gathering, please contact the Ames Community Arts Council at info@amesart.org, www.amesart.org or calling (515) 233-6110.