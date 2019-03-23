The 14th annual Global Gala, one of Iowa State University’s largest multicultural celebrations, will take place on Friday, March 29. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.

Admission is free and open to the public. A variety of light refreshments will be served so attendees can enjoy food while watching the performances.

Global Gala is an annual celebration of the various cultures present on the Iowa State Campus. This platform allows several student organizations to showcase their cultural heritage through dance, music and fashion in an effort to promote diversity and celebrate all cultures.

This celebration will offer a perspective of various cultural backgrounds that will be displayed through the performances. This year, several organizations will be featured at Global Gala. Attendees can expect to see performances from groups such as Pakistan Student Association, Descarga Latin Dance Club, Brazilian Student Organization and more.

A diverse sampling of foods from different cultures will also be featured as part of the free event, including vegetarian and gluten free options. Refreshments will be limited and patrons are encouraged to arrive early.

Global Gala is sponsored by the Iowa State University Student Union Board, a student-run programming board that organizes cultural, recreational, educational, social and entertainment activities and events throughout the academic year.