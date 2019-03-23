Ongoing
Museums and Exhibits
The Offering, Octagon Center for the Arts (Until April 4)
The Country School, Heritage Hall Museum, 318 First Ave., Slater
Designed for a Modern Life: Decorative Arts & Fashion in the Mid-century, Christian Petersen Art Museum, Textiles and Clothing Museum, Morrill Hall, ISU Campus (October 25-April 13)
Timeless: Love and Romance in the Victorian Era, Iowa State University, Farmhouse Museum (Until Oct. 31)
Monday
Music
Around the World in 30 Instruments, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library
Lectures
Setting the Table: Systems, Sustainability and Policy, 7 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Campanile Room
Sustainability, Food-Safe Gardening, 7 to 8 p.m., Nevada Public Library
The Evolving Identity of the Latino, 6 p.m., Iowa State University, Hach Hall Atrium
Library
Toddler time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Conversations in English, 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium
Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space
APL Unplugged: Four Shillings Short, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium
Tuesday
Music
The Choir featuring Michael Roe, 7:30 p.m., Zeke’s
Library
AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room
Toddler time, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Baby time, 1:30 to 2 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space
Ames Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium
Conversations in Spanish, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio
Wednesday
Music
Pantorium Sessions: The Iowa No-Mountain Boys, 7 p.m., KHOI Community Radio Pantorium Building
Classes
Applying for jobs and interviewing, 6 p.m., Nevada Public Library
Lectures
Changing the World Through Food, 7 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Sun Room
Library
Toddler time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Computer and research help genealogy group, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium
Family storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Baby time, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Maker morning, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace
Books @ Noon, 12 to 1 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio
AARP tax assistance, 1 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room
Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space
Girls who code, 6 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room
Climate crisis: facts to action, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium
Thursday
Music
Haitian Culture Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Gallery Room
Theater
The Sound of Music, 7:30 p.m., Stephens Auditorium
ISU Theater Presents First Date, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Story Theater Company
Museums and Exhibits
“Offering” artists reception, 7 p.m., Octagon Center for the Arts, Dance Studio
Classes
Cover Crop and No-Till workshop, 12 to 2 p.m., Iowa Learning Farms and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Titan Machinery
Lectures
Using Insights from Behavioral Economics to Address Physical Activity Disparities, 5:30 p.m., Iowa State Memorial Union, Pioneer Room
Bringing Our Soil Back to Life, 7 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Great Hall
Re-Envisioning the 1930s Midwest, 8:15 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Sun Room
Library
Bookmobile closed for spring break, Ames Public Library
The mothering circle, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space
Groovy cat spring break event, 10 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium
Baby time, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Family storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m.. Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Maker morning, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace
AARP tax assistance, 1 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, PEO room
Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space
Milk and book-ies special: cooperation and cooperatives, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Mama milk meetup, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio
Big Bluestem Audubon Society presentation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium
Friday
Music
San Francisco Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Stephens Auditorium
English, Lily DeTaeya and Obsidian’s Dream, 10 p.m., DG’s Tap House
Lionessa, 10 p.m., Deano’s 119
Dance
Epic Dance Competition, 12 p.m., Ames City Auditorium
Theater
ISU Theater Presents First Date, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Story Theater Company
Movies
Descarga Movie Night, 8:30 p.m., Descarga Latin Dance Club, Black Cultural Center
Lectures
History of Midwestern Science Symposium, noon, Iowa State University Department of History
Library
Toddler time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Apple users group, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio
Family storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Maker morning, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace
AARP tax assistance, 1 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room
Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space
Saturday
Music
Bluetone Jazz Collective, 10 p.m., DG’s Tap House
Rag Doll Incident, 9 p.m., North Cyde
Theater
ISU Theater Presents First Date, noon to 2 p.m., Story Theater Company
ISU Theater Presents First Date, 5 to 7 p.m., Story Theater Company
Dance
ISSA Party Desi Night, 8:30 p.m., The Maintenance Shop
Classes
Spring Birding and Photography Workshop, 9 a.m., Iowa Young Birders
Library
Saturday family fun, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room
Genealogy proof standard, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium
Conversations in Russian, 3 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio
Conversations in French, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio
Sunday
Music
Live at the Moon: Josh Sinclair, 3 to 5 p.m., Prairie Moon Winery and Vineyards
Songs, Stories and Sweets, 6:30 p.m., Collegiate Presbyterian Church
Mansionair with Contakta, 7 p.m., The Maintenance Shop
Dance
Ames High Step praise performance, 10:15 a.m., Friendship Baptist Church
Lectures
Second Chance: My Story, 7 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Great Hall
Fashion Suburbia: Dressing the Family in Mid-Century America, 2 p.m., Iowa State University Morill Hall, Room 2019