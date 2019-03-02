Ongoing

Museums and Exhibits

The Country School, Heritage Hall Museum, 318 First Ave., Slater

Designed for a Modern Life: Decorative Arts & Fashion in the Mid-century, Christian Petersen Art Museum, Textiles and Clothing Museum, Morrill Hall, ISU Campus

Timeless: Love and Romance in the Victorian Era, Iowa State University, Farmhouse Museum

The Magic Circle, Reiman Gardens, Hughes Conservatory

Monday

Lecture

Crime Solving with Genetic Genealogy, 8 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Sun Room

The Holocaust Through the Eyes of a Child Survivor, 6 to 8 p.m., Iowa State Memorial Union

Library

Toddler time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space

Conversations in English, 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium

Tuesday

Music

ISU Symphony Orchestra, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,

Mardi Gras beer and hymns, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Torrent Brewing Company

Poetry Revival’s poetry slam, 8 to 10 p.m., DG’s Taphouse

Lecture

The House America Has Been Waiting For: The Lustron House and Post-World War II Design, 7 to 8 p.m., Iowa State University, Morrill Hall

Library

AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room

Tail waggin’ tales, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Toddler time, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Baby time, 1:30 to 2 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space

Conversations in Spanish, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio

Learn more before: the San Francisco symphony, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium

Wednesday

Classes

Coding course, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ames Sylvan Learning Center

Resist and persist stamped bracelets, 4 to 8 p.m., The Memorial Union Workspace

Library

Toddler time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Family storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Baby time, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Maker morning, 11 to 12 a.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace

IWD planning meeting, 12 to 1 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium

Mystery lovers book club, 12 to 1 p.m., Ames Public Library, Rotary room

PC help session, 12 to 1:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, PEO room

AARP tax assistance, 1 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room

Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space

Drawing with Betsy, 5 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace

Girls who code, 6 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room

Thursday

Lecture

Canadian-US Relations: Still Friends, Partners and Allies?, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Sun Room

We Rise: Building a Movement that Restores the Planet, 8:15 to 9:30 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union

Mining the Silences: Race, Gender, and Archival Explorations in America’s Rural History, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Iowa State University, Morrill Hall

Movies

Eating Animals documentary screening, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium

Library

The mothering circle, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space

STEM for homeschoolers, 10 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium

Family Storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Maker morning, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace

AARP tax assistance, 1 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, PEO room

Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space

Library director candidate Amy Phillips: public presentation, 4 to 5 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium

Baby time, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Milk and book-ies, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Conversations in American sign language, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room

Friday

Lecture

Mining the Silences: Race, Gender, and Archival Explorations in America’s Rural History, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Iowa State University, Morrill Hall

Music

International Women’s Day dance party, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., London Underground

Musicians from Marlboro national tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall

John Devlin piano recital, 10 to 11 a.m., Ames First United Methodist Church

Library

Toddler time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Apple users group, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio

Family storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Maker morning, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace

AARP tax assistance, 1 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room

Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space

Parent baby massage class, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

International Women’s Day celebration, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium

Saturday

Music

10 Years on Northwesters Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheatsfield Cooperative

Audio Curve, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., DG’s Tap House

JD Solo, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Mother’s Pub

Lecture

Talk: White Fragility, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library

Library

Crochet and knitting group, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, PEO room

Saturday family fun, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Spanish storytime, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room

Tween roleplaying club, 2 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room

Conversations in Russian, 3 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio

Conversations in French, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio

Miscellaneous

Relay for Life of Story County and Iowa State University, 2 to 10 p.m., Lied Recreation Athletic Facility

Sunday

Music

Live at the Moon: Erik Timmons, 3 to 5 p.m., Prairie Moon Winery and Vineyards

Theater

Ames Has Talent, 2:30 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church

Library

Map of my Kingdom and Farm-to-Fork Tales, 2 to 4 p.m.. Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium

Teen writers’ workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Dale H. Ross Board Room