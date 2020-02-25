A Walmart semitrailer traveling northbound on Iowa Highway 17 in Madrid veered off the pavement into the driveway of a residence located at the 220 block of S Avenue Tuesday morning, where it struck two parked cars and started on fire.

According to a report by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the driver Clifford Olsen, 34, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and a dog, were inside the vehicle when it crashed.

Although it appeared Olsen wasn’t injured, he was taken to Boone County Hospital for treatment.

Volunteer Fire Department Captain Jim Terrell has been on-the-scene since receiving the call this morning.

“Seeing the way it all happened, it’s crazy that he (Clifford) made it out of the crash alive,” Terrell said. “He definitely has someone watching from upstairs.”

According to the Terrell, it was still unclear Tuesday how Olsen ended up driving into the yard, but when he did, the semi narrowly missed a telephone pole, plowed over three small trees and eventually stopped when running into a group of evergreen trees approximately 10 feet from the house before catching fire.

“In the process, he (Olsen) must have scrapped the bottom of his vehicle,” said Madrid Fire Department firefighter, Joanna Spence. “Because when we arrived, the fuel lines were split and leaking diesel on the ground.”

Leaking fuel lines is actually fairly typical where there is a vehicle crash according to Spence, but when diesel leaks, it’s a completely different situation.

“We have to take specific precautions,” Terrell said. “That’s when we bring out the ‘A’ triple ‘F’.”

AFFF, is the acronym for Aqueous Film-Forming Foam, which is a highly efficient type of fire suppressant agent used to provide superior fire and vapor suppression for Class B hydrocarbon fuel lines, like diesel.

The diesel drains from the foam blanket and forms an aqueous film that then suppresses fuel vapor and seals the fuel surface.

Both Terrell and Spence are glad they have this tool when fighting semi fires because many modern-day semis are fueled with diesel.

At the time of publication, Iowa State Patrol finished guarding traffic and are now allowing traffic to flow freely, but the Madrid Fire Department will remain on the scene to monitor the trailer as is continues to smoke.

“There’s a possibility something inside is still smoldering,” Spence said. “The trailer was filled with a lot of cardboard and paper products that could catch on fire again and if it does, we’ll be here to take care of it.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County Hospital, Madrid Fire Department, Boone Fire Department, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the call.

According to officials with the Madrid Fire Department, the owner of the property helped rescue the dog inside the semi at the same time as the driver. The property owner wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

A representative for Walmart said they were aware of the situation, but that Olsen is a third-party hauler. The company was continuing to look into the accident and would release more information after speaking with the driver, the representative said.