DES MOINES - Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Nov. 16 to sunset on the day of Justice Cady’s memorial service, in honor and remembrance of Chief Justice Mark Cady, who served Iowa with dedication and distinction as the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court. Details regarding the memorial service are forthcoming.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Mark Cady. He devoted his entire professional career to serving the people of Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He loved the law, the judiciary, and the state we call home. He leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication that we should never forget. My prayers are with Becky, the rest of his family, and his colleagues on the Supreme Court and throughout the judicial branch during this difficult time.”

“I am stunned and saddened by the loss of Chief Justice Cady,” said Lt. Gov. Gregg. “As he did for so many law students and young lawyers, he showed me kindness and support throughout my career. I am thankful for his service, and for the role he played in my life. He will be missed.”

“I am very saddened to hear of the death of Iowa Chief Justice Mark Cady,” said Ambassador Terry Branstad. “As governor, I was proud to have appointed him to the District Court, Court of Appeals and the Iowa Supreme Court. He was a dedicated Jurist who was liked and respected for his strong work ethic and fairness. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Becky, his family and friends.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.