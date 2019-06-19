Worth Henry grounded out to shortstop but left one out remaining for Trevor Simmons and Aiden Honkomp to drive in for the winning runs to complete the comeback of the No. 3 team in the state. Then Simmons got up to dust off his legs, and the game was over.

Woodward-Granger head coach Eric Evans was talking with Honkomp while Martensdale-St. Marys (17-3) skipper Sean Fitzpatrick was writing in the stat sheet, both thinking the game was alive. The umpire had another view on the matter, calling Simmons out on a rare technical rule.

“His justification was the runner was inside the base,” Evans said pointing at the end of Simmons’ slide to argue against the call. “I’m pretty sure he’s right in line with it. And he said [Simmons’] foot was here.”

Without a mark left by Simmons’ cleat, Evans remained unconvinced by the call that left the Hawks with an 8-7 loss, stunting what could have been the comeback of the year.

He added that with the game on the line, to “take it away from the kids” on a finicky rule was questionable, if not wholly frustrating. Fitzpatrick said he had only seen that call at the state tournament last year once before.

Entering the bottom of the fifth inning, W-G trailed Martensdale 7-2, needing a miracle to circle the wagon. The Blue Devils had allowed over seven runs in just three contests all season entering Tuesday, June 18. Limiting the Hawks to just a run in the first inning from a Simmons RBI, that stat didn’t look to change. Then the Hawks found a new trend to exploit in the sixth, pouncing on the Blue Devils’ struggle to close innings.

Off a wild pitch, Hunter Pifer stole his way to third base and as Joe Rhodes grounded out, came home to start a powerful chain reaction.

Simmons walked to first and soon rounded third as the Hawks had bases loaded, followed Bryce Achenbach and Jay Dorenkamp to tie the game up at 7-7, forcing the Blue Devils to change up their arm on the mound.

It wasn’t the first time that two outs were dragged out. The Blue Devils’ three-run inning in the fifth could have ended as a blank, but after a wild pitch with two outs remaining, they found home plate three times to jump out to the 7-1 lead.

Of the 15 combined runs, 11 came during or after the second out. None were more crucial than the game-winning run from Trey Baker when Pifer dropped a routine fly ball that would have sent the Hawks into a potential walk-off situation.

In the grand scheme of the whole game, Evans said there’s more to blame than a questionable call and an error on the final run.

“It’s not about that,” Evans continued. “We gotta drop a 4-3 putout at first to end an inning. And then we have a dropped flyball to end an inning. I mean that should never happen, really. Jack [Grell] makes a good play, Joe mentally checks out and drops the ball. That inning we come up, we probably win.”

At the end of the day, Fitzpatrick said his team left feeling like it had just played a game that’d show up at the end of July, not a middle of June game that’s just another notch in the standings.

With the loss for the Hawks, they fall to 14-4 and return to action Thursday against Woodward Academy (1-17).