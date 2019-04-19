Feast your eyes on a myriad of displays showcasing over 55,000 tulips. The tulips are so densely planted at Reiman Gardens that they will look like a sea of tulips. Inspired by our 2019 theme of Toys & Games, from uniquely patterned varieties that led to tulip mania, to gold tulips (the color of money), and red-and-black assortments inspired by roulette, be sure to visit each display to learn how tulips became game pieces in a historic game of chance!

Reiman Gardens will be open until 8 p.m. on the following nights — April 27, May 2, May 3 and May 4. Plan a visit to see our 55,000+ stunning tulips, as well as thousands of other spring blooms. The Gardens will offer extended weekend hours for the public to see the tulips at their prime. The Gift Shop will also stay open until 8, but the Butterfly Wing still closes at 4:30.

While you’re here, stop by the spring bulb display inside the tropical plant Conservatory. Stroll along the path and take in hundreds of colorful, fragrant bulbs, tucked among the tropical plants and set off by the restful waterfall and pool.

Find out more about Reiman Gardens’ 2019 theme Toys & Games, as well as the tulip display here: https://www.reimangardens.com/exhibition/2019-toys-games/