Laura Jonas, 35, passed away on Wednesday April 3 at her home in New Hampton. A memorial gathering is impending for June 22 in Ames.

Jerome Hodnefiled, 83 of Garden City, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Radcliffe. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church.